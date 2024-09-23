Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Premium Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which is backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent, is seeking to accelerate business growth as it plans to explore the possibility of floating an initial public offering in the next financial year, VCCircle has gathered. The contract manufacturer of bulk drugs recorded a drop in revenue ......