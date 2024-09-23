Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 23 Sep 2024
Premium
Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight
Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which is backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent, is seeking to accelerate business growth as it plans to explore the possibility of floating an initial public offering in the next financial year, VCCircle has gathered.  The contract manufacturer of bulk drugs recorded a drop in revenue ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Healthcare

Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Advent-controlled Suven Pharma appoints former Piramal exec as chairman

Healthcare

Advent-controlled Suven Pharma appoints former Piramal exec as chairman

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Healthcare

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Premium
PE firms mull buying stake in Apex Hospitals as existing backer seeks exit

Healthcare

PE firms mull buying stake in Apex Hospitals as existing backer seeks exit

Premium
VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

Healthcare

VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

Premium
Searchlight: Aurobindo Pharma promoters-owned Axis Clinicals faces headwinds

Healthcare

Searchlight: Aurobindo Pharma promoters-owned Axis Clinicals faces headwinds

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW