Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as FY24 revenue, profit grow

Premium
ICICI Venture-backed India1 Payments Ltd (erstwhile BTI Payments Pvt Ltd), a leader in the white-label ATM space, reported a decent growth in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, with both revenue and profitability rising, despite growing digital transactions through platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). India1’s revenue from ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.