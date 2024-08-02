Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as FY24 revenue, profit grow
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as FY24 revenue, profit grow

Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as FY24 revenue, profit grow

By Aman Rawat

  • 02 Aug 2024
Premium
Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as FY24 revenue, profit grow

ICICI Venture-backed India1 Payments Ltd (erstwhile BTI Payments Pvt Ltd), a leader in the white-label ATM space, reported a decent growth in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, with both revenue and profitability rising, despite growing digital transactions through platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).  India1’s revenue from ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Trifecta Capital launches fourth venture debt fund

Finance

Trifecta Capital launches fourth venture debt fund

Premium
Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as FY24 revenue, profit grow

Finance

Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as FY24 revenue, profit grow

Premium
South African VC HAVAÍC marks first close of third pan-Africa fund

Finance

South African VC HAVAÍC marks first close of third pan-Africa fund

Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms

Finance

Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms

Premium
Nuveen-backed Aviom India in talks for fresh capital, may tap new global investor

Finance

Nuveen-backed Aviom India in talks for fresh capital, may tap new global investor

Premium
PE firm Amethis gets backing of returning French LP for third pan-African fund

Finance

PE firm Amethis gets backing of returning French LP for third pan-African fund

Advertisement