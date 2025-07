Bottomline: Incofin-backed Arthan Finance targets profitability amid expansion push

Premium Kunal Mehta, founder, Arthan Finance

Mumbai-based Arthan Finance is likely to have remained in the red for the seventh consecutive year in FY25, with net loss more than doubling year-on-year to nearly Rs 7 crore ($0.8 million). The company’s return on managed assets also likely deteriorated to (-)15.3% in FY25 from (-)11% a year ago, largely ......