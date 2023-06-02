Bottomline: Fintech firm NeoGrowth reins in bad loans, comes out of the red

Fintech lender NeoGrowth managed to rein in its bad loans in the last financial year and came out of the red, marking a turnaround from the damage that the Covid-19 pandemic caused. The company’s performance is in line with the broader trend in the financial services industry that has seen an improvement owing to growing demand for loans as well as write-offs. Mumbai-based NeoGrowth, a non-banking finance ......