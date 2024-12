Bottomline: CoreEL’s profit halves as revenue growth, margins take a hit

Electronics designing and manufacturing firm CoreEL, which is backed by 360 One Asset Management, saw its net profit halving in the financial year ended March 2024 due to an erosion in margins amid muted revenue growth, according to information gathered by VCCircle. CoreEL’s net profit plummeted to Rs 11 crore in ......