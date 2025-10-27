Bottomline: Can Arpwood-backed Sterling Hospitals get its mojo back?

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Sterling Addlife India Pvt Ltd, the company behind Sterling Hospitals, slipped into a loss for the year through March 2025 while revenue remained flat as higher costs and operational setbacks at key hospitals weighed on the Ahmedabad-based healthcare provider, VCCircle has gathered. The hospital chain, which counts private equity firms Arpwood ......