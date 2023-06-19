Bottomline: Aye Finance returns to profit in FY23 as revenue, loan book grow

Premium Sanjay Sharma, MD, Aye Finance

Fintech lending startup Aye Finance made a remarkable turnaround in the financial year that ended March 2023, rebounding from a loss in the year before, thanks to strong demand for loans from small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Gurugram-based company, which counts Elevation Capital, CapitalG, Alpha Wave, Lightrock, A91 Partners and Maj Invest ......