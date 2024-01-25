Bottomline: Affirma-backed nutraceuticals maker Tirupati's financial see-saw continues

Premium Ashok Goyal, founder, CEO, Tirupati Medicare

Neutraceuticals maker Tirupati Medicare recorded a hit in operational margin in FY23 after fluctuations last fiscal, even as the company’s outlook is expected to be stable in the medium term, it is learnt. The Himachal Pradesh-based company's EBITDA margins hovered within the range of 10-12% over the last three fiscal years ......