Advertisement
Bottomline: Affirma-backed nutraceuticals maker Tirupati's financial see-saw continues

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 25 Jan 2024
Bottomline: Affirma-backed nutraceuticals maker Tirupati's financial see-saw continues
Ashok Goyal, founder, CEO, Tirupati Medicare

Neutraceuticals maker Tirupati Medicare recorded a hit in operational margin in FY23 after fluctuations last fiscal, even as the company’s outlook is expected to be stable in the medium term, it is learnt. The Himachal Pradesh-based company&#39;s EBITDA margins hovered within the range of 10-12% over the last three fiscal years ......

