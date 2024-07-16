Blume, IvyCap, Unilever Ventures bet on three startups

(L-R) Girish Poddar and Amit Backliwal, founders, Icanheal

Ride-hailing platform Namma Yatri, skincare brand SkinInspired and healthcare-focused fintech startup Icanheal raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Moving Tech Innovations Pvt. Ltd, which operates the ride-hailing platform Namma Yatri has raised $11 million (Rs 92 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by early-stage investors Blume Ventures and Antler. The round also saw participation from Google, among others.

The new funds will be invested in developing its technology stack, research and development (R&D) and product development.

Namma Yatri, which is a spin-off from Juspay, was started in 2020 with India’s first open mobility app Yatri, built on the ONDC protocol. Subsequently, it launched Namma Yatri in Bengaluru in 2022.

The platform has its presence across eight cities and towns and claims to have a user base of 7 million and 400,000 drivers.

"By collaborating with Samaaj (Community), Sarkar (Government), and Bazaar (Business), we aspire to create an impact similar to UPI in India and Linux worldwide," said Magizhan Selvan and Shan M S, co-founders of Moving Tech Innovations.

Skincare brand SkinInspired has raised $1.5 million (Rs 12.5 crore) in a seed funding round led by Unilever Ventures. The round also saw participation from angel investor Arjun Vaidya, the co-founder of Dr Vaidya’s.

The infusion of capital will be allocated towards research and development initiatives, strategic marketing efforts and strengthening the brand's go-to-market strategy.

Founded by Piyush Jain and Prashant Agrawal, a dermatologist, SkinInspired has a range of assorted products based on skin types in four categories - face wash, face serum, sunscreen and moisturizer.

"We are trying to raise the bar on efficacy, experience and transparency in skincare through informational content on social media," said Prashant Agrawal, co-founder and chief of products at SkinInspired.

Icanheal has raised $1.8 million (Rs 15 crore) in a seed funding round from IvyCap Ventures.

This investment will help the startup to improve its platform capabilities and scale its operations.

Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner, IvyCap Ventures will join the Icanheal board on behalf of IvyCap Ventures.

Founded by Girish Poddar and Amit Backliwal, Icanheal is a healthcare financing and patient navigation platform. Icanheal with its wholly owned subsidiary Rx Consultants Pvt. Ltd (RXCS) offers tailored financing options, to democratize access to advanced medical interventions, including medicines, devices and hospital surgeries.

