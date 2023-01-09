Blume backs healthcare-focused startup Virohan in pre-Series B1

Credit: VCCircle

Virohan, a platform that offers healthcare-related educational courses and training, on Monday announced that it has raised $7 million (about Rs 57.6 crore) in its pre-Series B1 round, led by Blume Ventures for a minority stake.

Other participants in the capital raise included Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Ltd, along with Harshvardhan Rajgarhia, who joined as part of LetsVenture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), and Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants, among others.

The Gurugram-based firm last raised $1.3 million as part of edtech-startup-virohan-raises-funds-from-keiretsu-forum-better-capital-others" target="_blank">pre-Series B round, which saw participation from Keiretsu Forum, Priya Shah (general partner at Theia Ventures), Better Capital, Vikas Gambhir, partner at Grant Thornton, and Joydeep Bhattacharya (partner - Bain & Co). The firm has, so far, raised about $11 million through all the capital raise rounds.

Advertisement

The earlier round, held in October 2021, was a convertible round and did not have a price or valuation associated with it. The company also declined to comment on the valuation at which this round was raised.

The funds raised will be channelled to develop and launch new training programs, scale its training platform’s infrastructure, and offer content in vernacular languages. The edtech firm also plans to expand geographically to Japanese markets through the support from its investors ALES and Redbright Partners. It looks to expand to over 200 training centres.

Founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan trains students in allied health programs (AHPs), who work as technicians, forming about 60% of the healthcare workforce. These students, after training, take up roles like phlebotomist, medical lab technicians, operating theatre technicians, among others. The Gurugram-based firm aims to meet the current gap of over 5 million technicians trained in AHPs in India, citing a BCG-Niti Ayog report.

Advertisement

The firm claims to work with over 1,000 partners including Fortis Escorts, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Sarvodaya Healthcare, Healthians, and the like, helping students land internships and placement. It also claims to have over 96% completion rate and over 98% placement rates.

Interestingly, video platform YouTube, in December announced new features to fetch more healthcare-based and educational content from creators. This includes the launch of an AI-enabled solution that eases the creation of health content in local languages.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments