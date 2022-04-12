Blume-backed Ultrahuman buys wearable firm LazyCo

Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman, on Tuesday said it has acquired consumer-focused wearable startup LazyCo.

LazyCo will integrate with Ultrahuman’s global in-house hardware development team as they look to enhance the user experience and help improve global metabolic health standards, Ultrahuman said in a statement.

Founded in 2017 by Apoorv Shankar and Yogansh Namdeo, LazyCo is focused on building artificial intelligence-based wearable products.

One of the platform's notable products, Aina Ring, which is an AI-powered ring, is designed to predict and automate daily tasks without the need to take the phone out of the pocket.

“Ultrahuman’s vision of making health more personalized and impactful for people syncs with LazyCo’s vision of building products that solve problems for people in the most effortless ways. Together, we can create a deeper impact on the overall health of the world,” said Shankar.

“We want to make it easy to get healthy. At Ultrahuman, we’re deep believers in passive personalized health, specifically in a health platform that requires very minimal effort from a user’s perspective. This perfectly aligns with the philosophy of LazyCo," said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ultrahuman.

Ultrahuman was founded in 2019 by Kumar and Vatsal Singhal with an aim to drive metabolic fitness for the masses with a wearable, a patch of sorts, that enables real-time glucose tracking.

The startup is backed by investors such as Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, besides a clutch of marquee founders and angel investors which include Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, among others.

In August 2021, the Bengaluru and Los Angeles-based Ultrahuman raised $17.5 million (approximately Rs 130 crore) in a Series B round of funding.