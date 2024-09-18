Bluepeak strikes largest bet from inaugural fund

Credit: Thinkstock

Bluepeak Private Capital, an alternative asset management firm that backs mid-market companies in Africa, has invested in an agro-commodities processor and exporter, marking the eighth commitment from its inaugural fund.

The Tunisia-based investor with a presence also in Nairobi and London, has committed a $25 million investment in Robust, a pan-African processor and exporter of agro-commodities with a focus on cashew nuts and sesame seeds. It will deploy from its $158 million vehicle-BluePeak Private Capital Fund SCSp. The $25 million commitment is the largest one in its portfolio so far.

Robust operates over 30 facilities across 10 African countries, and the investment will facilitate the expansion of its processing capacity in key operating markets, including Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Mozambique.

Advertisement

BluePeak’s investment in Robust closely aligns with the fund’s mission of driving positive economic, social, and environmental impact, according to the PE firm.

The BluePeak Private Credit Fund, marked the final close last year at $158 million, as against the initial target size of $200 million and a hard cap of $250 million. It is backed by key development finance institutions, including the British International Investment (BII), the European Investment Bank, the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), FMO (the Dutch entrepreneurial investment bank), and SwedFund (Sweden’s development finance institution).

The fund invests in small and medium enterprises and midcap businesses. Its portfolio companies operate across a range of sectors such as education, food products, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing and technology. Its portfolio companies include Tunisian single-use hygiene products manufacturer Sancella, the financial services subsidiary of Côte d’Ivoire-based conglomerate Teyliom Group, Teyliom Finance, logistics company Suhara Group, Watu Africa, Africure Pharmaceuticals, and Grit Real Estate Income Group.

Advertisement

Bluepeak has invested $15 million in Sancella, $20 million in Teyliom Finance, and $14 million in Watu Africa.

Established in 2019, Bluepeak was set up to fill a financing gap in Africa by offering tailor-made investments ranging from junior debt to senior equity.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments