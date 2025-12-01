BlueFive Capital's new insurance arm bags first acquisition, buys Saudi firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • BlueFive Capital's new insurance arm bags first acquisition, buys Saudi firm

BlueFive Capital's new insurance arm bags first acquisition, buys Saudi firm

By Dilasha Seth

  • 01 Dec 2025
Premium
BlueFive Capital's new insurance arm bags first acquisition, buys Saudi firm
Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and CEO, BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm that manages assets worth over $2.6 billion (around Rs 23,256 crore), is set to make a strategic investment in a Saudi Stock Exchange-listed insurance major, from its newly launched insurance arm. The Gulf and Global South-focused asset manager, which launched last year, has ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Amazon, Flipkart take aim at India's banks with new consumer loan offerings

Finance

Amazon, Flipkart take aim at India's banks with new consumer loan offerings

StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push

Finance

StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push

VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February

Finance

VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February

Premium
Avaana Capital's Bansal on deep-tech focus, portfolio performance and more

Finance

Avaana Capital's Bansal on deep-tech focus, portfolio performance and more

ICICI Prudential Asset Management to launch IPO in second week of December

Finance

ICICI Prudential Asset Management to launch IPO in second week of December

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW