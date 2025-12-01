BlueFive Capital's new insurance arm bags first acquisition, buys Saudi firm

Premium Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and CEO, BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm that manages assets worth over $2.6 billion (around Rs 23,256 crore), is set to make a strategic investment in a Saudi Stock Exchange-listed insurance major, from its newly launched insurance arm. The Gulf and Global South-focused asset manager, which launched last year, has ......