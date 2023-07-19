Blitz raises seed round led by India Quotient

Mayank Varshney, co-founder and CEO, Blitz

Blitz, which was previously known as Grow Simplee, has raised a total of $3 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm India Quotient.

The round also saw participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, and Titan Capital. Angel investors Farid Ahsan, Abhinav Jain, Rahul Dash, Kunal Shah, Prabhkirandeep Singh, Ishendra Agarwal, Kalpak Chhajed, Arjun Vaidya, Gaurav Pushkar, Piyush Kedia, and Anshoo Sharma also joined the round.

The startup plans to deploy the funds to improve its technology infrastructure and expand the network of dark stores.

“With simple-to-use products, we enable enterprises and medium-size brands with the ability to aid faster deliveries at efficient costs - providing their management and logistics team with visibility and improved controls,” said Mayank Varshney, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Founded in 2021 by Varshney, Gaurav Piyush and Yash Sharma Blitz is a logistics startup that provides a same-day delivery platform for D2C brands. Sellers can predict and store inventory near their customers in Blitz’s dark stores, offer four-hour delivery to buyers, and fulfill all orders on the same day.

“The e-commerce logistics industry has not evolved in the last 10 years to meet the needs of omnichannel brands, although consumers and businesses have both evolved. There is a need to merge prediction sciences and logistics networks to meet the 24-hour delivery expectation with logistics and Blitz provides a solution for the same," said Anand Lunia, partner, India Quotient.

India Quotient is a Bengaluru-based venture capital firm, which focuses on early-stage investments. The VC firm had invested in companies like the marketing automation platform WebEngage, lending platforms Lendingkart and LoanTap, edtech platform Masai, and D2C brands like FabAlley, Giva and Sugar Cosmetics.

Last month, it invested Rs 2 crore in a seed funding round in the virtual spiritual platform Utsav App.

