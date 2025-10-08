Blackstone hires former Deutsche Bank, Citi exec to head India credit vertical
By Swet Sarika

  • 08 Oct 2025
Apurva Shah, managing director, credit and insurance vertical, Blackstone

Blackstone has appointed Apurva Shah as managing director to head its credit business in India, as the firm looks to capitalize on the country’s growing credit market. 

“Building our private credit capabilities in India is a natural evolution of the business. We have two decades of experience partnering with leading Indian businesses and supporting their growth, and now there’s an opportunity to help finance their next phase of expansion and parts of the economy more broadly,” said Mark Glengarry, head, APAC for Private Credit Strategies, credit and insurance (BXCI).

Shah, who will be based in Mumbai and report to Glengarry, brings over 26 years of experience across leveraged finance, securitization, structuring, M&A advisory, and capital markets. He has previously worked with Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, DSP Merrill Lynch, and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson.

Blackstone, which already has a strong presence in India through its private equity and real estate verticals, is now building a private credit platform in one of its key priority markets in the Asia-Pacific. 

The firm’s credit and insurance platform offers products spanning the risk spectrum, including direct lending, leveraged loans, real estate lending, asset-based finance, and investment-grade private credit. 

In Asia, Blackstone’s credit and insurance platform operates across Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

Blackstone has been investing in India for over 20 years, with the country representing its largest private equity market in Asia.

It is also expanding its infrastructure platform, having recently appointed Ami Momaya to lead Blackstone Infrastructure in India. 

BlackstoneApurva ShahMark Glengarry

