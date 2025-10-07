Blackstone-backed Embassy Developments taps another alt investor for fresh capital
  • Blackstone-backed Embassy Developments taps another alt investor for fresh capital

Blackstone-backed Embassy Developments taps another alt investor for fresh capital

By Swet Sarika

  • 07 Oct 2025
Blackstone-backed Embassy Developments taps another alt investor for fresh capital
Aditya Virwani, MD, Embassy Developments

Real estate developer Embassy Developments Ltd has raised fresh capital from an alternative investment firm to expand its business and refinance its debt, barely months after securing equity funding from private equity firm Blackstone and monetising a land parcel in Bengaluru, a top executive told VCCircle. The company, which was renamed ......

