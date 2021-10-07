Blackstone set to acquire VFS Global in third deal in three months

Blackstone is set to acquire visa outsourcing and technology service provider VFS Global Services in what would be its third deal in three months.

“Very delighted to partner VFS in the next phase of growth,” Blackstone senior Managing Director Mukesh Mehta said on professional networking platform Linkedin.

Blackstone will be paying $1 billion for a 75% stake in VFS Global, an Economic Times report earlier this morning said.

Investment firm EQT owns a controlling stake in VFS Global with Swiss-based Kuoni Travels and Hugentobler Foundation holding the remaining stakes.

VFS Global did not immediately return a request for a comment.

VFS was founded in 2001 by Zubin Karkaria to provide outsourcing and technology services platform for applications for visa, passport and consular services to various governments.

This is Blackstone’s second billion dollar deal for Blackstone in two months but the PE firm has been striking deals at a rapid pace over the past four months.

Last month, it acquired wealth manager ASK Group from Advent International for $1bn. Blackstone also paid Rs 250 crore to acquire two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Goodluck Buildtech Pvt. Ltd and Anant Raj Hotels Ltd, from developer Tarc Ltd earlier in September.

Before that Blackstone acquired a controlling stake in ed-tech startup Simplilearn for $250 mn in July after picking up a 5% stake in Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of Byju’s, in June. Blackstone’s stake in the ed-tech firm came as a consequence of Byju’s acquiring Aakash Education Services in January this year.

In April, three Blackstone funds also rolled over stakes in Mphasis Ltd earlier this year into a new fund.

Blackstone has separately been waiting for a Securities Exchange Board of India approval for its acquisition of L&T Mutual Fund.

The PE firm has already collected $5bn for its second Asia fund and invests in India via its global and Asia funds. Its assets under management amount to over $50 bn in India.