Blackstone gets court nod to buy Hyderabad Trident hotel under insolvency

Private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. has received court approval to acquire a debt-laden Trident hotel in Hyderabad for Rs 584 crore ($81.7 million), sealing in its first deal in India under the bankruptcy law.

The approval from the National Company Law Tribunal came last week, more than a year after the hotel’s creditors cleared Blackstone’s offer, the court order shows.

Blackstone offered to pump in Rs 384 crore to clear the dues of the workmen and creditors of Golden Jubilee Hotels Pvt. Ltd, which owns the property. The hotel, however, is managed by EIH Ltd, the operator of Oberoi and Trident hotel chains.

The PE firm has also committed an additional Rs 180 crore towards capital expenditure, the order shows.

Blackstone’s offer means the creditors will get back just about 37% of the amount they had claimed. As on June 2018, Golden Jubilee owed about Rs 950 crore to its financial creditors and about Rs 20 crore towards other creditors.

However, the offer is higher than the hotel’s liquidation value of Rs 448-458 crore.

Golden Jubilee’s creditors had approved Blackstone’s resolution plan by a vote share of 68.26% on December 21, 2018. However, legal challenges by the company’s promoters and operational creditors delayed the approval.