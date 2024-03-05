facebook-page-view
BlackRock sees India, Indonesia as promising for investments in APAC region

By Reuters

  • 05 Mar 2024
Credit: Reuters

United States investment firm BlackRock sees India and Indonesia as two Asia-Pacific countries offering a lot of investment opportunities, its head of research for the region said on Tuesday.

Manjesh Verma, BlackRock Head of APAC Credit and Fixed Income Research, at an investment forum in Jakarta said the two emerging market countries were advantageous due to their large populations.

"Because of large population, large markets, thriving democracy, these are two countries which kind of stand out where there is a lot of investor focus and attention going in," he said.

He added, however, that India and Indonesia need to deepen their financial markets, including equity and currency markets.

BlackRockManjesh VermaIndonesia

