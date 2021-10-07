Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Blackrock, Nomura in talks to invest in Paytm IPO as anchors
Photo Credit: VCCircle

US-based asset management major Blackrock Inc and Japanese financial services group Nomura are in talks to invest in the upcoming...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...