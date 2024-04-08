BlackCarrot onboards Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia as investor

Neha Dhupia

BlackCarrot Ventures Pvt Ltd, which operates the dinnerware brand BlackCarrot, Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia as an investor.

Dhupia will also join the startup as their brand ambassador, the startup's founder Yadupati Gupta told VCCircle.

Founded by Yadupati Gupta and Vishal Gupta, BlackCarrot is a startup offering a range of dinnerware, including stoneware, glassware and stainless-steel cutlery.

Advertisement

"Our stoneware is 100% bone China-free. Our cutlery is crafted using only 304-grade stainless steel, meeting 'Food Grade' standards as per US FDA regulations and our drinking glasses completely lead-free,” said Gupta, co-founder, BlackCarrot.

Yadupati Gupta was in investment banking with J.P. Morgan and Avendus, and Vishal Gupta wiroked in marketing with Wipro Consumer Care and VIP Luggage Group.

“BlackCarrot is a promising startup with a unique product offering and passionate founders backing it.,” said Dhupia, while commenting on her investment. “Their dinnerware is both healthy and eco-friendly while remaining stylish and elegant.”

Advertisement

The investment signifies the continued interest of Bollywood artists in the startup space. Last week, cold-pressed juice chain The Fresh Press, which counts Bollywood actor Dino Morea as one of its co-founders, raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF).

Dino Morea, notably, came on board as an investor and co-founder in 2018.

In December 2023, actor Ranveer Singh also partnered with Bold Care, a men’s sexual health and wellness brand, as co-owner.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments