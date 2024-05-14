Biorad brings new PE investor on board after giving exit to InvAscent
Biorad brings new PE investor on board after giving exit to InvAscent

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 14 May 2024
Eshwar Karra, CEO, Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund

Medical devices maker Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd, which was backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent, is set to welcome a new private equity investor.     The Mumbai-based company is poised to receive Rs 400 crore in investment from Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, managed by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, according to an announcement on Tuesday.   The ......

