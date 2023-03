Biocon spinout Bicara Therapeutics snags $108 mn in Series B round

Premium Claire Mazumdar, CEO, Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics, a biotech firm floated by Kiran Mazumdar’s niece Claire Mazumdar, has secured $108 million in a Series B funding exercise. The startup had earlier raised an undisclosed capital in a seed round from Biocon, which was also its subsidiary, before spinning off in 2021. The new round was co-led ......