Biocon Biologics appoints new MD, CEO

Shreehas Tambe, managing director and chief executive officer, Biocon Biologics

Biocon Biologics on Monday said it has appointed Shreehas Tambe as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Tambe will lead the firm in fulfilling its goal of being a global biosimilars leader. Until now, Tambe was the deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics, said, “I am extremely pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition. His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role.

Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced Executive Leadership Team in building a future-ready, world leading biosimilars player and a well-recognized global brand that is committed to impact global healthcare. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful journey ahead."

Tambe said, “...As a company we have always pushed boundaries, challenged status-quo, and Dared to Dream - Big! The recent acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business, is a game-changing event in our journey. As a fully integrated biosimilars company this puts us in a unique position to serve patients across the world. Undoubtedly these are exciting times, and together with an exceptional team, I am looking forward to leading Biocon Biologics in the next phase of growth."

Tambe takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the Board of Biocon Biologics.

