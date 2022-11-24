Binny Bansal invests in HR tech startup HireQuotient

Singapore-based HireQuotient, which automates HR interviews for companies, has raised additional an undisclosed amount of funding in a round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, the company announced on Thursday.

The current round comes after the pre-seed round in December 2021. The company raised $1.8 million from ReNew Power's Sumant Sinha; Great Learning's Mohan Lakhamraju; Sujeet Kumar of Udaan and Cred's Kunal Shah.

Over the last year, the company has expanded its team to over 30 members, including more than 15 from top global schools and management consulting firms such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company.

HireQuotient has also appointed employees for senior sales and marketing positions. With its pace of expansion and new offerings, HireQuotient claims to be on track to double its revenues within the next two quarters, it said without disclosing the numbers.

The skill assessment platform makes it easier for their clients to make accurate talent acquisitions while screening potential candidates. in contrast to the previous candidate.

HireQuotient was co-founded by Eugene Goh and Smarthveer Sidana, with an aim to disrupt the hiring process for business roles globally. Sidana, an IIT Delhi alumni, was a management consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) whereas Goh started his career in the Singapore civil service before spending 8-and-half years at BCG. After BCG, Eugene worked with a number of HR tech startups and served as an adviser to multiple startups and accelerators. He has a Masters of Science degree in Economics for Development from the University of Oxford.

“In the past year, we have worked with over 40 brands including blue chips, and our approach has been to grow aggressively while focusing on positive unit economics and revenue. Because of this approach, we have a solid runway which is very critical in today’s economic climate. We’re very focused to ensure that as we grow, HireQuotient is known for its customer-centric values to deliver high ROI, its culture, sustainable growth & impact creation in the lives of the workforce globally,” said Sidana in a statement.

