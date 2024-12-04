Bijnis, CityMall backer WaterBridge plans third VC fund with higher corpus
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bijnis, CityMall backer WaterBridge plans third VC fund with higher corpus

Bijnis, CityMall backer WaterBridge plans third VC fund with higher corpus

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 04 Dec 2024
Premium
Bijnis, CityMall backer WaterBridge plans third VC fund with higher corpus
(From left) WaterBridge partners Manish Kheterpal, Anjali Sosale and Ashish Jain

Homegrown venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures is gearing up to start raising its third fund that will be bigger than its second vehicle, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle.  The early-stage investor, known for backing startups such as Unacademy, Magicpin, Bijnis and CityMall, plans to raise a third fund ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
UAE's Aliph Capital gets another Saudi investor for debut fund

Finance

UAE's Aliph Capital gets another Saudi investor for debut fund

US & India-focussed VC firm Abyro Capital floats maiden fund

Finance

US & India-focussed VC firm Abyro Capital floats maiden fund

Premium
Asha Ventures sets timeline for final close of $100 mn debut fund

Finance

Asha Ventures sets timeline for final close of $100 mn debut fund

StanChart sets $200 bn new wealth assets target, focuses on Chinese and Indian wealthy

Finance

StanChart sets $200 bn new wealth assets target, focuses on Chinese and Indian wealthy

Premium
Nisus Finance targets $1 bn AUM in three years with IPO push

Finance

Nisus Finance targets $1 bn AUM in three years with IPO push

VC firm OG Capital appoints Rajvardhan Mohite as co-founder

Finance

VC firm OG Capital appoints Rajvardhan Mohite as co-founder

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW