Bijnis, CityMall backer WaterBridge plans third VC fund with higher corpus

Premium (From left) WaterBridge partners Manish Kheterpal, Anjali Sosale and Ashish Jain

Homegrown venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures is gearing up to start raising its third fund that will be bigger than its second vehicle, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The early-stage investor, known for backing startups such as Unacademy, Magicpin, Bijnis and CityMall, plans to raise a third fund ......