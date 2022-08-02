Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
BharatPe\'s Koladiya steps down citing disagreements with management
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

BharatPe’s co-founder Bhavik Koladiya has ended his association with the company citing disagreements with the fintech...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP