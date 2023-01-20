facebook-page-view
BharatPe invites applications to hire amid rising layoffs at startups

By Staff Writer

  • 20 Jan 2023
Credit: Reuters

In a time when the internet is flooding with heartfelt messages of employees fired under big tech firms' mass layoff program, fintech platform, BharatPe, invited applications for the role of product managers.

BharatPe's Chief Product Officer, Ankur Jain, shared the details of hiring on LinkedIn. “My company BharatPe is hiring product managers for all roles. If you are interested in working at the cutting edge of fintech, please consider BharatPe. Email us at producthiring@bharatpe.com." said Ankur Jain in his post.

In his post, Ankur Jain also added that the company is constantly growing and currently stands with a transaction worth $25 billion. The company has disbursed around $1 billion loans and the company revenues have shot by three times in the last one year. Company revenue have grown from $100 million ARR in early 2022, to $ 300 million ARR. He also informed about the company's plan to go IPO next year.

In his post, he made the people acquainted about the work environment of the payment platform and the challenges they will be focusing upon. He said the employees will need to work on issues like the next-gen payment platform, best-in-class fintech products, AI/ML-based lending platform, credit risk modelling, loyalty platform, IoT devices, etc.

He also mentioned that the employees will also get to work on new products which are in stealth right now.

Notably, the social media is flooded with the posts and messages of employees who have been fired by big tech firms. The lucky ones who are retained in those companies' shares the details of worsening office environment amid layoff scenes.

Big tech firms like Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft,etc are preparing mass layoff due to uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions at global level.

