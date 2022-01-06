Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
BharatPe in talks to raise up to $150 mn fundraise at nearly $4 bn valn

BharatPe is in talks to raise its Series F round of funding, which could value the fintech unicorn at nearly $3.8-4 billion (Rs...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT