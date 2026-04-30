Best Mediclaim Insurance in India: Features of the Best Mediclaim Policy

With the rise of inflation, planning for the future has become important. Individuals must take into account the worst-case scenario along with positive steps to plan out a secure life for themselves and their loved ones. While doing so, individuals must explore the services of an insurance company. These services, often called medical policies or health insurance, help individuals stay financially ready for any unforeseen circumstances related to health. They provide coverage from pre-hospitalisation to post-hospitalisation phases. And in case of an emergency, they enable policyholders to get access to the best medical treatments.

With so many different types of medical policy available in the market, individuals might find it difficult to narrow down to one option. For those interested in understanding some of the best mediclaim insurance in India , this article provides a detailed overview of the policy’s meaning and features.

What is a Mediclaim Policy?

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Mediclaim is a type of health insurance policy that offers financial coverage. This coverage extends to hospitalisation expenses incurred due to illness, accident, or injury. In such a policy, the policyholder is reimbursed, or the expenses are directly settled by the insurance company. This is often confused with health insurance, although they do not mean the same thing. Health insurance is a more comprehensive coverage policy. It covers expenses of pre- and post-hospitalisation, daycare treatments, OPD, and critical illnesses. While the two terms are used interchangeably, it is important to know the difference to help individuals pick the best option.

Features of Mediclaim Policy

Many get confused about what exactly a mediclaim is, and if it’s a better option for them. Such individuals can make a better decision after examining its features. Below are some features to consider before investing in the best mediclaim policy for family ,as per your needs.

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1. Coverage for Hospitalisation - In a mediclaim policy, any expenses incurred because of hospitalisation are paid by the insurance company. This is applicable when the insured has been admitted to the hospital for more than a day. This policy covers expenses such as room rent, nursing charges, doctor’s fee and other medical treatments. One of the best mediclaim insurance in India will often list the exact coverage during the time of purchase. Be sure to read those details carefully.

2. Cashless Treatment Option - One of the best features of mediclaim policies is that they offer a cashless treatment option. This means that the insurer pays for all the medical bills directly to the hospital. Thus, this reduces the need for the insured person or policyholder to pay upfront. Once the mediclaim policy begins to work in the hospital, all the policyholder needs to do is get the treatment without having to worry about the expenses. It is, however, to be noted that cashless treatment works for the sum insured. If a policyholder’s bills exceed the sum insured amount, they may want to talk to their insurance company for further guidance.

3. Reimbursement Option - Mediclaim policies work fantastically when an individual approaches one of its network hospitals. In such a scenario, the process of going cashless is easier. However, in case the nearest hospital is not in their hospital network, policyholders may still be able to claim their policy through reimbursement. In such a case, the insured would need to pay the expenses initially and later claim reimbursement by submitting the required documents to their insurance company. Before picking one of the best mediclaim insurance in India, be sure to check if this feature is available, as it will help get faster medical treatment in case of emergencies.



4. Limit of the Sum Insured - The sum insured is the maximum amount of money an insurer will pay during a policy year. This amount is used to cover losses, claims and/or damages. It acts as a financial stop, which allows policyholders to understand how much they can claim. It is important to choose a mediclaim policy that provides a higher sum insured, as this ensures the insured’s treatment does not halt at any given point. Some of the best medicalim policy will often help individuals calculate the sum insured during the purchase of the same.

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5. Avail Tax Benefits - One of the best mediclaim insurance policies in India will help policyholders avail tax benefits for the premiums they pay. These premiums paid for mediclaim policies are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, subject to applicable limits. This helps reduce their overall taxable income, which in turn lowers the total tax they are required to pay in a year. In simpler terms, a mediclaim policy goes beyond financial protection and also offers help in saving money on taxes.

The deduction amount depends on factors such as the age of the insured members and applicable tax limits. This makes mediclaim insurance a practical choice, as it supports both healthcare planning and efficient tax management.

6. Network Hospital Access - The best mediclaim policy, as per your needs, is provided by insurance companies that generally enter into agreements with a large number of hospitals, which are called network hospitals, where their customers can get cashless treatment. Besides, a broad network of hospitals also gives the insured greater freedom in choosing what’s best for themselves.

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For instance, they may choose the hospitals that are nearest to their residence, those preferred by their doctor, or those that are reputed to offer specialised treatments. Such a degree of freedom guarantees that people will be able to obtain quality healthcare without being restricted to a few options only.

7. Policy Renewal and Lifetime Renewability - One of the best mediclaim insurance in India offers the benefit of lifetime renewability, which means policyholders can continue their coverage for as long as they live, without worrying about age limits. This is especially important because healthcare needs often increase with age, and having continuous insurance coverage ensures that individuals remain financially protected even in their later years.

As long as the policyholder pays the premium on time and follows the policy terms, the insurer will continue to renew the policy every year. Lifetime renewability also eliminates the stress of searching for a new policy at an older age, when getting insurance can be more difficult or expensive.

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Conclusion

The best mediclaim policy, as per your needs, will help build a safety net for policyholders. This net will ensure their personal savings do not feel the pinch of any medical expenses during hospitalisations. While it's not for sure that an individual would use a mediclaim policy in their life, having one gives them peace of mind against any unforeseen circumstances. It is always advised to stay two steps ahead of time.

A mediclaim policy comes with many features, most of which are beneficial to the policyholder. From receiving a cashless treatment option to tax benefits, there’s a lot policyholders can explore. Individuals must read all the details listed in the features of a policy. Only by being aware of the length and breadth of a policy can one truly make the most of it in times of need. Thus, be sure to do good research ahead of time.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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