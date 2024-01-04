facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bessemer, Jhunjhunwala-backed Hungama raising fresh funding

Bessemer, Jhunjhunwala-backed Hungama raising fresh funding

By Malvika Maloo

  • 04 Jan 2024
Premium
Bessemer, Jhunjhunwala-backed Hungama raising fresh funding
Credit: Reuters

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a publisher and distributor of music and videos titles that counts Bessemer Venture Partners and the late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment firm as its backers, is raising fresh capital.  The Mumbai-based company, which was started in 1999 and is led by managing director ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bessemer, Jhunjhunwala-backed Hungama raising fresh funding

TMT

Bessemer, Jhunjhunwala-backed Hungama raising fresh funding

Reliance Industries, Disney begin antitrust due diligence for India business merger

TMT

Reliance Industries, Disney begin antitrust due diligence for India business merger

Premium
Angels sit on multibagger gains as Sonu Sood's social media app gets $45-mn tag

TMT

Angels sit on multibagger gains as Sonu Sood's social media app gets $45-mn tag

Premium
Hero Vired scouts for acquisitions as edtech reels under funding winter

TMT

Hero Vired scouts for acquisitions as edtech reels under funding winter

Telecom service provider Vi says not in stake sale talks with Musk's Starlink

TMT

Telecom service provider Vi says not in stake sale talks with Musk's Starlink

Premium
Flashback 2023: How startup dealmaking panned out across the MENA region

TMT

Flashback 2023: How startup dealmaking panned out across the MENA region

Advertisement