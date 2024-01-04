Bessemer, Jhunjhunwala-backed Hungama raising fresh funding

Premium
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a publisher and distributor of music and videos titles that counts Bessemer Venture Partners and the late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment firm as its backers, is raising fresh capital. The Mumbai-based company, which was started in 1999 and is led by managing director ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.