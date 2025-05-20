Bertelsmann India Investments leads CureBay’s $21-mn Series B round

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments

CureBay, a tech-first hybrid healthcare platform, has raised $21 million (Rs 179.4 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Bertelsmann India Investments.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Elevar Equity, reaffirming its commitment to CureBay’s mission, along with British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Odisha, CureBay has developed a scalable e-clinic network powered by its tech stack and a community workforce of trained local health workers.

It offers accessible and affordable healthcare services, including doctor consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy access, and tertiary care, to rural households through more than 150 e-clinics operational across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Its preventive health program has 90,000 active members, with a renewal rate exceeding 60%.

The company will use the funding to strengthen its proprietary technology stack, expand across India, and build the teams needed for its next phase of growth. It is utilizing its AI and data capabilities for improving predictive care and operational efficiency and aims to expand its footprint to new states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

“The capital will help us scale technology, talent, and reach to bring dignified, affordable healthcare to the last mile. Its model is deeply aligned with national priorities like Ayushman Bharat and the Digital Health Mission,” said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, founder and chief executive officer of CureBay.

The funding will also support platform upgrades, development of proprietary algorithms, and rural-first workflow automation tools, with potential for global adaptation in the future.

“While most rural solutions remain fragmented, CureBay uniquely delivers the full continuum of care under one platform—seamlessly integrating consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy access, and surgeries through its tech-enabled e-clinics and robust partner network,” said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments.

