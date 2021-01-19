Bertelsmann India Investments promotes Rohit Sood to partner post

Bertelsmann India Investments, one of the few mid-stage tech-focused investors in India, on Tuesday said that it has promoted Rohit Sood to partner position.

Sood, an IIT Delhi graduate, has been with Bertelsmann India Investments since its launch in 2012. He was designated principal prior to this elevation.

In his new position, Sood leads investments in the technology sector with special focus on consumer, business-to-business (B2B) commerce, financial services, mobility, agriculture, travel and enterprise.

Sood is credited with Bertelsmann India Investments' entry into financial services through bets on Lendingkart and Rupeek. He is a board observer in both these startups.

He is also a board observer in Pepperfry, Shiprocket, Treebo Hotels, Licious, LetsTransport and Agro Star.

Prior to Bertelsmann India Investments, Sood worked as senior analyst at Deutsche Bank in Mumbai. He also worked as research analyst at RA Net (India) Pvt Ltd, which is a captive research arm of New York-based hedge fund Constellation Capital Management.

Bertelsmann India Investments is the strategic investment arm of Germany-headquartered media firm Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA. The investment firm has been active in India since 2013 and has made bets across sectors.

It is one of the few mid-stage venture capital investors in India. Other investors which focus on the mid-stage level are Iron Pillar and Sistema Asia Fund.

It is quite common among venture capital firms to elevate long-time members to the partner position.

Just last week, Eight Roads Ventures India and Southeast Asia, which is part of Fidelity-backed global investment firm Eight Roads, elevated Aditya Systla to partner position.