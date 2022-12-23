Bengaluru leads in quick commerce app adoption in India

As the popularity of quick commerce rose through the year, platforms such as Swiggy’s Instamart as well as Dunzo shared details of what was ordered throughout the year.

Instamart delivered over 4.38 crore packets of milk in 2022—milk was the second-most ordered item on the quick delivery platform operated by Swiggy. The most ordered item during the India-Pakistan World Cup match was, in fact, milk. Dunzo, too, said that milk remained the most-ordered item on the app across all cities.

Swiggy analyzed data between January and November 2022. Instamart data showed that consumers in Bengaluru led demand on the platform in 2022. Overall, more than 50 users spent over ₹2,00,000 on groceries in a single month. A single user from Bengaluru spent over ₹16,60,000 buying groceries and essentials on Instamart.

“While Bengaluru turned to quick commerce grocery the most in 2022, a user from Gurgaon ordered the most—1,542 times in 11 months—including repeat orders of instant noodles and full-fat milk,” Swiggy said in a note summarizing orders on its platform in 2022.

In the last year, Swiggy Instamart witnessed a 305.55% growth in orders for tea; it saw a 273.67% jump in orders for coffee. Meanwhile, users of the platform ordered over 50 lakh kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables with cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi leading the demand for such products. Over 17 lakh kilograms of exotic fruits such as Dragon Fruit, Pomelo, Berries, Wood Apple were ordered on the platform.

Quick commerce platforms have found favor among consumers seeking convenience—meanwhile, companies too, have been pushing offers and better services to generate consumer trials.

Meanwhile, during sporting events such as the T-20 matches, non-alcoholic beers were in demand, especially when India played Pakistan. The category reported 86% jump in demand on match day.

Dunzo, on the other hand, said that ordering daily essentials online was the single largest pandemic-triggered trend, the trend is here to stay, it said. Orders on the platform continued to grow across foods and non-foods in the grocery category.

A user from Delhi placed 517 orders in the month of September on Dunzo. That equates to 17 orders on an average everyday. Meanwhile, a user in Chennai ordered chocolates (Ferrero Rocher) worth ₹45,000 in just three orders. As far as vegetables go, onion, potato, tomato were the most ordered veggies in all cities two years in a row.

Rolling paper featured among the top ordered items by users of Dunzo in Mumbai.

