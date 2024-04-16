Believe it or not: Average mid-stage VC cheques in Africa are bigger than the rest of the World!

Premium
Mature startups in Africa recorded the highest median deal value in Series B and C rounds through 2023, compared to global peers including the West, even as early-stage companies failed to procure many high-ticket investments. According to a report by the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), mid-market African ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.