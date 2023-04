Belgium’s Ackermans & van Haaren leading India deal with local GP

Premium John-Eric Bertrand and Piet Dejonghe

Belgian investment group Ackermans & van Haaren has joined hands with an Indian private equity firm for a deal worth up to Rs 713 crore ($87 million), as it increases its exposure to India after making a clutch of commitments as a Limited Partner (LP) to alternative investment funds. The diversified ......