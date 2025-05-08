Behind W Health Ventures' 'find and fund' strategy as it prepares to raise new fund

Premium Pankaj Jethwani, executive vice president at W Health Ventures

W Health Ventures, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm founded by Sunil Wadhwani, is gearing up to raise its second fund. Behind this fundraising move lies a distinctive investment philosophy that is coming into sharper focus: a dual-track “find and fund” strategy that combines traditional venture capital with full-stack company creation. “We’ve ......