Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Beenext invests in two lending-focused fintech startups
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Singapore-based venture capital fund Beenext has invested in two local lending-focused fintech startups in a latest transaction...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT