Beauty and wellness platform kindlife raises Seed funding from Kalaari Capital, others

kindlife, a new-age beauty and wellness ecosystem enabling commerce, community, and brands, has raised an undisclosed amount in its Seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The round also saw participation from Java Capital, Titan Capital, TDV Capital Partners, and prominent investors like Pankaj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Islamic Investments LLC, Suhail Sameer, Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe, Shashvat Nakrani, Co-founder, BharatPe, Manisha Raisinghani, Co-founder, LogiNext, Shweta Jain, Chief Business Development Officer, Diageo Luxury, and attorney-at-law Sakshi Soni, the company said.

The fundraise, led by Kalaari Capital, is under its CXXO initiative, a programme that seeks to invest in startups led by women. kindlife was founded by Radhika Ghai, founder of Shopclues and also the first woman entrepreneur to enter the unicorn club (or startups valued at $1 billion) along with Vidit Jain and Manasa Garemella. Kalaari Capital had started the CXXO programme in July and had earmarked $10 million for the same. In October, edtech startup Creative Galileo had raised $2.1 million through the CXXO programme to become its first beneficiary.

“We believe that the role of women leaders is essential for a thriving start-up ecosystem. Radhika embodies the qualities of an ideal CXXO founder - an innovator, risk-taker, and role model to aspiring female entrepreneurs. Her passion and commitment towards sustainable living, coupled with her wealth of experience and clear vision, truly resonated with us,” said Vani Kola, Founder, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

kindlife claims to have more than 150 curated kinder brands across beauty, nutrition, and home care. The company also claims that the products are plant-based, organic, toxin-free, eco-conscious, and cruelty-free.

“Indian consumers want to make kinder choices and kindlife with its community of experts, kind-brands and robust technology will ensure that we are present every step of the way to enable these kind choices”, said Ghai, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, kindlife.

kindlife said that according to a World Economic Forum and Bain & Company report dated November 2020, India is a $5.7 trillion consumption economy in the making.

“Premiumisation and up-gradation of lifestyle will fuel more than 40% of the projected growth in the Indian consumers’ demand, a trend which is also clearly visible in the recent D2C (direct-to-consumer) boom. We have a lot of work to do, but the path is clear to us.” said Ghai.