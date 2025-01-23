Beams Fintech Fund marks final close of maiden PE fund
  • Beams Fintech Fund marks final close of maiden PE fund

Beams Fintech Fund marks final close of maiden PE fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 23 Jan 2025
Beams Fintech Fund marks final close of maiden PE fund
Sagar Agarvwal, co-founder and partner at Beams Fintech fund

Mumbai-based Beams Fintech Fund, a homegrown private equity firm focused on investments in growth-stage financial services and software companies, has made the final close of the maiden investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle.  “We made the final close of the fund in October last year. We’ve raised around $100 million ......

