Beams Fintech Fund marks final close of maiden PE fund

Premium Sagar Agarvwal, co-founder and partner at Beams Fintech fund

Mumbai-based Beams Fintech Fund, a homegrown private equity firm focused on investments in growth-stage financial services and software companies, has made the final close of the maiden investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. “We made the final close of the fund in October last year. We’ve raised around $100 million ......