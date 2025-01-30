Beams Fintech Fund gears up for second investment vehicle

Premium Sagar Agarvwal, co-founder and partner at Beams Fintech fund

Mumbai-based Beams Fintech Fund, a homegrown private equity firm focused on investments in growth-stage financial services and software companies, has started initial preparations for its second PE vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. Beams Fintech Fund 2 will follow the firm’s maiden investment vehicle, which secured capital commitments of about Rs ......