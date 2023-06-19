B Capital, Chiratae, Peak XV-backed D2C startup Mojocare's books under scanner, fires 80% staff

Premium L to R: Rajat Gupta and Ashwin Swaminathan, co-founders, Mojocare

A year after investing $20 million in Series A funding, investors B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Better Capital, and Peak XV (formerly Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator program) have found financial irregularities in healthcare startup Mojocare. Major investors have hired consulting firm Deloitte to run a forensic audit on the company’s books, ......