Baring PE Asia offers to take Hexaware Technologies private

Baring Private Equity Asia has made a proposal to take Hexaware Technologies Ltd private, the Indian information technology firm said on Friday.

Baring, which held a 62.4% in Hexaware through HT Global IT Solutions Ltd as of March 31, has offered Rs 285 per share to buy the remaining shares of the company.

The offer price is a 9.8% premium to Thursday’s closing price, Hexaware said in a regulatory filing.

The announcement sent Hexaware’s shares up as much as 20% to Rs 311.30 apiece on the BSE in a strong Mumbai market.