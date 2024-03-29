Bambrew, SydeLabs secure early-stage funding

Vaibhav Anant, founder, Bambrew

Climatetech startup Bambrew and artificial intelligence (AI) startup SydeLabs secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.

Bambrew has raised $7.2 million (Rs 60 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from Blue Ashva Capital, Mumbai Angels, Indus Capital along with angel investors Sreevathsa (Servify), Mandeep (Cashify), RK Narayan (Horizon Industrial Parks).

The funding will be used for research and development, to expand into primary packaging for FMCG, food and beverages product categories, and to expand manufacturing capabilities along with hiring talent.

Founded by Vaibhav Anant, Bambrew is a climatetech startup that provides packaging solutions for FMCG and e-commerce players. Its client portfolio includes Amazon, Nyka, My Glam, Bata, Snitch and Harris Brushes.

Advertisement

AI security and risk management startup SydeLabs has raised $2.5 million in a seed round, led by RTP Global. The round also saw participation from Picus Capital and marquee angel investors.

“We are building a comprehensive platform for risk management of Generative AI systems across the entire development lifecycle,” said Ruchir Patwa, the startup’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

Advertisement

Founded by Ruchir Patwa and Ankita Kumari, SydeLabs is a cybersecurity startup whose solution suite helps detect and prevent vulnerabilities in AI systems thus avoiding attacks, abuse and non-compliance.

The platform focuses on the intent of attackers, rather than using traditional pattern-matching approaches that are traditionally used for cybersecurity, according to its statement.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments