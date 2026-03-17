BambooBox, Velmenni, DrinkPrime, others net early-stage funding

(From left) DrinkPrime co-founders Manas Ranjan Hota and Vijender Reddy Muthyala, and COO Sanjay Sunku

Business-to-business (B2B) startup BambooBox, deeptech firm Velmenni, water purifier company DrinkPrime, agritech startup Canvaloop and Zoomies have secured early-stage funding in various rounds, the companies said on Tuesday.

BambooBox has raised around $6.6 million (around Rs 61 crore) in funding led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Emergent Ventures, Arc180, Uncorrelated, HAF and leading angel investors.

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The company, based in Bengaluru and San Francisco, offers a managed account-based marketing (ABM) operating system for enterprise business-to-business (B2B) teams. It stated the capital raised will deepen AI capabilities, scale AI-Native ABM services globally and help more enterprises unlock value from their existing go-to-market (GTM) investments.



Founded by Ankur Saigal and Divyesh Dixit, BambooBox is a B2B revenue company building a managed ABM operating system for enterprise teams. It works with enterprise customers across India and the US, integrating with existing CRM, marketing automation, sales engagement and advertising systems.

Velmenni raised a Rs 30 crore (about $3.3 million) pre-Series A funding round led by pi Ventures, with participation from other investors such as MountTech Growth Fund-Kavachh and Apekso.

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Velmenni has developed high-capacity backhaul and alternative last-mile connectivity solutions for 4G-LTE, 5G, and FTTx broadband networks, enabling faster rollouts and a lower total cost of ownership compared to fiber, licensed spectrum, and millimeter-wave solutions.

The deep-tech startup in light-based wireless communication said the capital will accelerate the commercialisation of its patented free space optics (FSO) and light fidelity (Li-Fi) solutions.

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DrinkPrime, an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled water purifier subscription platform, has raised $2.2 million (around Rs 20.3 crore), led by Mirabilis Investment Trust and Artha Continuum Fund.

The fresh capital will fund geographic expansion, strengthen its technology platform and scale up operations. Crucial investment areas will include enhancing DrinkPrime's IoT and data capabilities to improve device monitoring, predictive servicing and customer experience. Additionally, the company will expand its field service infrastructure to ensure faster service delivery.

Founded in 2016 by Manas Ranjan Hota and Vijender Reddy Muthyala, DrinkPrime offers drinking water in urban India through a subscription-based model. In roughly 10 years, the company expanded its presence across multiple cities and currently serves over 200,000 households.

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Gujarat-based venture capital firm GVFL led a Rs 13.3 crore (around $1.4 million) around in Canvaloop, a Surat-based startup that converts agricultural waste into textile material.

GVFL pumped in Rs 10 crore, while Mumbai-based Rockstud Capital infused the remaining Rs 3.3 crore.

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Canvaloop, founded in 2020 by Shreyans Kokra, offers tools to transform crop residues into spinnable material, including HempLoop, FlaxLoop, BanLoop, NettleLoop, and PineLoop. Canvaloop has served over 200 clients and aims for mass-premium/luxury segments using proprietary processing. Over the next six to twelve months, the startup aims to launch new products.

Moe Puppy has raised Rs 2 crore (around $220,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by PedalStart, with participation from several angel investors and Zindagi Live Angel Fund. This marks the company's first institutional fundraise since its inception in 2023.

The Gurugram-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) pet care brand offers designed products in the pet grooming and wellness categories. The pre-seed capital will strengthen Moe Puppy’s foundations, as the start-up works to build a scalable, premium and trusted pet care brand over the upcoming 12-18 months.

Moe Puppy, founded by Manish Paul, claims to have gained strong traction and has established its product-market fit for products such as dry shampoo and anti-tick spray, serving over 1 lakh customers across various channels.

Pet food startup Zoomies has raised Rs 5 crore ($540,000) in a pre-seed round led by D2C Insider Super Angels, with participation from a group of founders and operators including Pallavi Mohadikar, Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, Astrotalk CEO Puneet Gupta and others.

Founded in September 2025 by Sumedh Battewar, Zoomies offers nutrition-first complete meals for pets made using meat free from additives, preservatives and synthetic supplements. The fresh capital is expected to bolster its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, scale brand-building initiatives—including influencer-led campaigns and proprietary IPs—and expand distribution across quick commerce.



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