Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet

Premium Shantanu Nalavadi, MD, India Resurgence Fund

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), the distressed and special situations investment platform set up by India's Piramal Group and US-based Bain Capital Credit, has struck its biggest deal thus far. The investment firm, which counts chemicals maker Archean and hospitality company Impresario Entertainment in its portfolio, has agreed to acquire the active ......