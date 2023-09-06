Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet

Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 06 Sep 2023
Premium
Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet
Shantanu Nalavadi, MD, India Resurgence Fund

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), the distressed and special situations investment platform set up by India&#39;s Piramal Group and US-based Bain Capital Credit, has struck its biggest deal thus far. The investment firm, which counts chemicals maker Archean and hospitality company Impresario Entertainment in its portfolio, has agreed to acquire the active ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Two senior executives check out of IPO-bound Oyo

People

Two senior executives check out of IPO-bound Oyo

Premium
Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet

Healthcare

Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet

Neon onboards another general partner for its fund

People

Neon onboards another general partner for its fund

Premium
Sweden's Munters snaps up Indian air treatment systems maker for $72 mn

TMT

Sweden's Munters snaps up Indian air treatment systems maker for $72 mn

Sensex, Nifty end higher as Tata Consumer leads gains after Haldiram's development

General

Sensex, Nifty end higher as Tata Consumer leads gains after Haldiram's development

Tatas seek controlling stake in Haldiram's but $10-bn asking valuation a hurdle

Consumer

Tatas seek controlling stake in Haldiram's but $10-bn asking valuation a hurdle

Advertisement