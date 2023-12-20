Bain-Piramal fund offloads additional stake from debut investment

Premium Shantanu Nalavadi, managing director, India Resurgence Fund

The India Resurgence Fund, an investment platform set up by private equity firm Bain Capital and Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises, has again pressed the sell button on its first investment after having trimmed its stake a year ago. IndiaRF, which makes distressed assets and special situation investments across sectors, sold a ......