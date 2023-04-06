facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Bain Capital, US firms eye large stake in Indian specialty chemicals maker

Bain Capital, US firms eye large stake in Indian specialty chemicals maker

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 06 Apr 2023
Premium
Bain Capital, US firms eye large stake in Indian specialty chemicals maker
Credit: Pexels

A bunch of investors, including global chemical producers and bulge-backet private equity firms, are likely looking to pick up a significant stake in an Indian speciality chemicals manufacturing company, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.  US-based chemical companies Solenis and Nalco Water, which is part of Ecolab Inc., are ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Online gaming industry issued new rules after Jan draft

TMT

Online gaming industry issued new rules after Jan draft

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance rakes in $100 mn in debt funding

Finance

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance rakes in $100 mn in debt funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding activity rebounds as mid, small deals take front seat

TMT

Deals Digest: Funding activity rebounds as mid, small deals take front seat

Premium
Bain Capital, US firms eye large stake in Indian specialty chemicals maker

Manufacturing

Bain Capital, US firms eye large stake in Indian specialty chemicals maker

Startups call for antitrust probe of Google in-app billing fee

TMT

Startups call for antitrust probe of Google in-app billing fee

Premium
Women-led impact enterprises still struggle to find fundraise parity

People

Women-led impact enterprises still struggle to find fundraise parity

Advertisement