Bain Capital scores modest returns from $265 mn India exit move

Premium Amit Chandra, Partner, Bain Capital

US-based Bain Capital, which has been one of the less aggressive among the bulge-bracket global private equity peers active in India but stepped up its activities in 2022 and last week struck a new deal in the country, has harvested some capital from a five-and-a-half-year-old bet in India. The PE firm trimmed ......