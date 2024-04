Bain Capital logs off from another India bet with tepid returns

Premium Bain Capital's logo at a news conference in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bain Capital, a bulge-bracket global private equity firm that was particularly active in India last year having struck three new deals and as many exit moves, has begun the new year with a liquidity move in the country. The PE firm, which sold shares of L&T Finance Holdings and JM Baxi while it ......